Rock women hit six NCAA marks at home





The Slippery Rock women’s track team was in action last week at the SRU Open with 26 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference(PSAC) marks and six NCAA provisional marks hit by Rock athletes.

The meet was highlighted by senior Jasmine Bailey’s record breaking win in the 100-meter dash. Bailey broke the previous school record of 12.01 set in 2006 by Vera McDaniel with her own time of 11.94 seconds. Freshman Emily Hortsman also dipped under the previous school record running 11.94 seconds to place second behind Bailey. Both times are NCAA provisional marks and are the first two Rock women to go under 12 seconds in the 100-meter.

“Over the years, several SRU sprinters had a goal of breaking 12 seconds” Said Head Coach John Papa. “Jasmine specializes in the 400, but the sub 12 shows that she may well be the best in the PSAC in the 100, 200 and 400”.

Papa was just as excited about Hortsman going under 12 seconds in her first outdoor season with the Rock. “As a freshman Emily Hortsman looks to have the potential to be another great SRU sprinter”.

Also in the 100-meter dash were senior Erica Hans in eighth running a time of 12.65, junior Ariel Dukes in twelfth with a time of 12.76 and senior Jenna Bracken was thirteenth with a time of 12.78 seconds. Hortsman was third in the 200-meter running a time of 25.04 with freshman Courtney Nunley behind her in eighth with a time of 26.14 seconds.

Senior Kennedy Evans led the 100-meter hurdles with an NCAA provisional and career best time of 13.99, marking the first time she has ran the event under 14 seconds. Jenna Bracken followed in third running 14.65 with junior Sophie Mazza in fourth running 14.78 and freshman Kadin Hinish in fifth with a time of 14.79 seconds.

In the 400-meter hurdles junior Katie Teed came in third with a time of 1:06.19 with Hali Olson right behind her running 1:07.29 to come in fourth. The last NCAA provisional mark on the track came from the women’s 4×400-meter relay of Evans, Hortsman, Bailey and senior Erica Hans. The relay won with a time of 46.81 seconds.

The distance events started with the 800 meter run, with freshman Hannah Kenawell placing fourth running 2:24.7 and sophomore Taylor Kaseler ran 2:25.57 to take sixth. Freshman Mikaila Banka led the 1500-meter runners taking second in 5:08.89 with senior Alexis Swiergol following in fifth in 5:18.09 and freshman Emily Johnson running 5:26.86 to place ninth. In the 3000-meter steeplechase, junior Matti Dunham and sophomore Sabrina Palmieri crossed the line together in third and fourth respectively with a time of 12:04.23.

In the field events, freshman Madeline Marshall and junior Courtney McQuaide took second and third respectively in the pole vault clearing an NCAA provisional height of 3.61 meters. Senior Megan Matrisciano, junior Maria Darling, and freshman Erika Thomas all tied for sixth place with a height of 3.31 meters.

Junior Anna Frengel took fourth in the shot put with a throw of 13.14 meters and senior Kelci Yale took sixth with a throw of 12.28 meters. Yale also threw 37.09 meters in the discus to take fourth and 41.19 meters in javelin to take seventh, while junior Caroline McMahon took sixth with a throw of 36.57 meters in the discus and freshman Elaina Powell took third in the hammer with a throw of 36.39 meters.

This marks the last home meet of the season for the Rock. “We love competing at SRU. We have a great new track that has shown that there will be fast sprint times, our field event athletes are familiar with the circles and runways and typically perform well at home” Papa said.

The Rock will rest some of its athletes this weekend as it sends some to the Ashland Alumni Invitational Friday and Saturday as a final tune-up before the PSAC Championships next weekend.