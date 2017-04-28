Nagle breaks head coach’s school hit record

Junior out-fielder Emily Nagle runs the base paths in a game versus Lock Haven on March 25th. Nagle leads The Rock in hits and batting average.

Rebecca Dietrich Junior out-fielder Emily Nagle runs the base paths in a game versus Lock Haven on March 25th. Nagle leads The Rock in hits and batting average.





Junior center-fielder Emily Nagle broke head coach Stacey Rice’s school hit record at home in the first game of The Rock’s doubleheader split with Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West rival Seton Hill University, on Sunday.

“I thought it was really cool, but I didn’t know it was going to happen,” Nagle said. “I don’t read into that stuff, I don’t ever look at my stats.”

The single-season record of 60 hits was previously held by coach Rice, which was set 10 years ago in 2007. Nagle currently has 63 hits going into this weekend’s final doubleheaders of the regular season before the PSAC playoff tournament.

“It’s a honor to coach somebody who can break your own records,” Rice said. “Emily knows that we are not here for ourselves, we’re here for the team.”

The junior went five for seven on Sunday, with three hits in the first game and going two for four in the second game. The Rock lost the first game of the doubleheader with Seton Hill 7-0, followed by a 5-0 win in the second game.

Nagle had a 17 game hit streak that was just snapped a few weeks ago, helping to improve her season batting average to .463 going into this weekend which ranks her third in the PSAC in batting average, as well as third in hits. Nagle mentioned that what she personally accomplishes on the field is only done to help her team win games.

“I wasn’t striving for that this entire season,” Nagle said. “I really just want to make playoffs, like it’s cool that I broke the record, I’d rather we win that game than me breaking the record.”

The Rock currently sits in fourth place in the PSAC West with a 17-20 record heading into this weekend. The Green and White and nipping at the heals of Seton Hill (18-21) for third place in the PSAC West. The Rock is on the outside looking in as only the top three teams in the PSAC West qualify for the PSAC Tournament that starts next week on May third.

CalU and Seton Hill both currently sit with 10-6 conference records, while The Rock sits with a 7-9 conference record. The Green and White will need to win at least three of their final four games and will need at least three losses from CalU and or Seton Hill in their final games this weekend in order to make the PSAC playoffs.

“I’m always encouraging all my student-athletes to push for those records because if they break them then that means we’re a better team,” Rice said. “It’s not something we anticipate or work towards, I think those things kind of happen, but there’s always that encouragement.”

SRU’s .294 team batting average ranks fourth in the PSAC heading into the final weekend of the regular season, while they rank sixth in the PSAC in hits with 305. The Rock will end their season with two PSAC West doubleheaders when the team plays host to Edinboro University (13-20) on Friday and against PSAC West first place Gannon University on Saturday, at Gannon.

In between the home games on Friday, SRU will recognize the 2017 senior class for their hard work and contribution to the program and school throughout their careers.