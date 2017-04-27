Blotter 4/27/17





April 20- An individual came to the police station and stated that a red Chevrolet SUV hit her vehicle while stopped at a stop sign along the Central Loop. The driver of the SUV failed to exchange information. The case is under investigation.

April 20- Police were dispatched to the University Union for a person possibly having a seizure. Police located the person and transported the individual to the Health Center.

April 20- Police were dispatched to the ARC for a theft report. Police spoke to two individuals who stated that money and items were stolen from an unsecured locker. The case is under investigation.

April 20- An individual came to police station to file a report of an assault that occurred last month. The individual only wanted to file the report and request no further police action or investigation.

April 20- PSP requested assistance from SRUPD for a vehicle that was stuck in the cemetery. Officer’s arrived and located the individual and vehicle. PSP arrived on scene and took over the investigation. No further action by SRUPD.

April 22- Jonathan Anderson, 19, was charged with an alcohol violation in front of Boozel Dining Hall.

April 22- Police received a 911 call for a medical problem in Building F. Police responded and dispatched an ambulance to transport the person to the hospital.

April 22- Person reported items were taken from a locker at the ARC. The case is under investigation.

April 22- Hamin Gray, 19, was charged with harassment after a fight in Building A was called into police by the CA. The parties involved were to have no contact with each other.

April 22- Jesse Fitzsimmons, 22, was charged with a drug violation in Building D.

April 22- Police initiated a traffic stop along Franklin Street in which one person was referred to student conduct for an alcohol violation, and the driver was warned for faulty equipment.

April 23- Olivia Critchlow, 18, Taylor Flaugh, 19 and Reilly Iole, 18, were charged with alcohol violations after police observed their vehicle drive through a restricted area in the Smith Commuter Lot.

April 23- Borough Police requested assistance for a group of people who broke into Allegheny School. One person was taken into custody but refused to give their name to police. Person was taken by PSP for transport.

April 23- Kory Clark, 19, was charged with a drug violation after police received a fire alarm from a room in Building E and upon inspection discovered they were smoking marijuana.

April 24- A person reported person(s) spray painted a sign along Maltby Avenue. The case is under investigation.

April 25- Christopher Gibbons, 20, was charged with an alcohol violation after police on patrol stopped three persons for causing a commotion along Campus Drive.

April 26- Chad Lemasters, 19, was charged with a drug violation while officers were attempting to serve a warrant on him. Officer’s located him in ESB and found drugs on his person. He was taken into custody and transported to the Butler County Jail.

April 26- Police dispatched to the Lower Stadium Lot C for an individual who had vehicle keys of another vehicle and would not return them to the owner. Officer’s made contact and spoke with both parties involved. The keys were returned to the owner of the vehicle.