Rock soccer drops final non-conference game against Le Moyne





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock University men’s soccer team came up short with a 3-2 loss against Le Moyne College Tuesday afternoon at James Egil Field.

The two goals that put The Rock on the board were scored by senior Jacob Thiel and redshirt junior Adolfo Segura.

Sophomores Justin Minda and Devin Hoffman and senior Mike Pcholinsky had assisted the goals. Le Moyne put the pressure on The Rock with scoring three goals within 62 minutes of play.

Rock coach Steve Small said that going into the second half, “the team needed to hold each other accountable to the high standards that we have in the program.”

The Rock reacted to their coach’s words and were able to counter back with the goal by Thiel at 14:55 in the second half. SRU made an effort to put the pressure back on Le Moyne and earned themselves a penalty kick in the second half when Segura was fouled with 7:20 left.

Mike Pcholinsky took the shot for The Rock; it was nearly blocked by Le Moyne’s goalkeeper. This save helped the Dolphins keep a two-goal lead over The Rock.

After the penalty kick, back-and-forth defense throughout the second half lead to a last minute goal by Segura which cut the score down to a 3-2 deficit with seven seconds remaining.

Unfortunately, time ran out and Le Moyne held their 3-2 lead over Slippery Rock.

There were a total of 13 shots on goal throughout the game.

“We got some good quality shots and tested a good team today,” Small said.

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Steven Rerick stopped a total of five shots and allowed two goals before handing it over to freshman Matt Hunsberger with one save and allowed one goal in his first collegiate game.

The Rock will be on the road to face West Chester University Saturday at 2:30 p.m.