Opinion: The NFL is a cult





Human beings are animals who long to belong. A sense of community is paramount, in many people’s opinion, to healthy development as a person. Desperate to belong, we try to satiate this primal need by joining a myriad of groups and getting involved in trivial pursuits.

One common way people take to, to stave off loneliness, is by getting involved in sports. Playing a game challenges an athlete and forces him or her to strive for goals they set, thusly giving them a higher purpose.

This, coupled with the connection felt amongst teammates, allows for players to experience transcendental states.

But this isn’t limited to athletes. Fans are able experience similar states by fulfilling different roles. It’s the responsibility of the fans to be the cheerleaders of a particular team, or teams. They champion incredibly fallible heroes, despite stories about them being horrible people in some way or another; they deck themselves and their families out in a particular team’s apparel and adorn everything around their houses with stickers, bath mats and the like.

When a team does well or when a fan recollects a memory of a favorite game, these die-hard supporters can go out of body, get lost in the excitement and emotion and become super happy. Conversely, when a favored team performs poorly, fans can get so upset that they can be rendered nihilists by the end of an off season.

Fans are also apt to behave superstitiously when it comes to sports: not sitting in certain spots, not allowing certain people to watch a game, lucky clothing and so on, giving the game a supernatural vibe. Prayer is even super common! One is more likely to see people praying in a stadium than a religious building.

Certain fans even bestow mystical statuses to objects, like signed memorabilia and things like Terrible Towels, believing they can control the outcome of a game. When athletes enter halls of fame, they become canonized, like saints. Everything associated with them becomes incredibly valuable. People even make up lies like, “Yeah. That’s Jackie Robinson’s ear.”

The favorite sport of Americans is overwhelmingly football. We love it so much, we watch high school games on Fridays, college games on Saturdays, pro games all Sunday, some pro games Monday and some more pro games on Thursday. Not to mention extended cable features of catching up on other games and football-related content, means that the masses are inundated with football so much, they’re dependent on it.

This is where the NFL steps in. It is the arbiter of all things football. It is the one major sports company/organization that doesn’t pay taxes. That, and having Sunday as its big day, makes it sound like a church. The NFL even does some charity (kinda) and regulates what players do on and off the field. The NFL has in place a draconian bureaucracy, headed by the Palpatine-esque Roger Goodell. Insiders are known to circulate throughout the organization, even after scandals.

He’s been known to unfavorably handle certain players, while giving preferential treatment to others. Fines are very common too, since Roger and refs are easily upset. The NFL perpetuates feuds between teams, seemingly condones domestic violence and even hides information (like concussion research) from the public. Not quite a religion, the only other thing this shadowy organization can be, is a cult.