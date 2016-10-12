Women’s soccer comes from behind, wins 3-2





The Slippery Rock University women’s soccer team took on the Clarion University Golden Eagles in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) matchup. The Rock came out victorious with a final score of 3-2. With the win, the team, now 8-4-1 overall and 8-2-1 in conference play, are in fourth place in the PSAC.

Clarion’s Marina Kelly tested The Rock early on in the contest when she scored two goals just seconds apart in the third minute.

The Rock generated many offensive chances throughout the first half, but none proved to be successful until Slippery Rock senior Dara Demich scored off a free kick in the 30th minute. The goal, Demich’s fourth goal in four consecutive games, ties her for the team leader in goals on the season along with teammate Maddy Tletski.

The women entered the second half of play trailing by a goal until junior Tess Keeley scored a goal in the 53rd minute. The goal was assisted by fellow junior Haley Burkholder. Keeley came through again when she gave The Rock the lead in 61st minute with a goal assisted by Demich and senior Andrea Felix.

The Green and White combined for a total of 23 shots, 11 of which were on goal. Demich led the way with six shots, with two being on goal. Keeley, Tletski and senior Lynn Neef each had three shots of their own and combined for a total of three shots on goal.

After a rough start to the evening, The Rock’s defense held the Golden Eagles to just eight total shots, with four being on goal.

Sophomore Kylie Downs had two saves and allowed two goals in net for The Rock. Downs, now with her seventh win of the season, improved her winning percentage to .837, which is good for seventh place in the PSAC and currently has a .740 holds against average percentage, which is good for fifth place in the PSAC.

Slippery Rock will look for a big win this Saturday when they travel to take on the no. 5 ranked West Chester University Golden Rams. The match is set for 12 p.m.