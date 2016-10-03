SRU students hosting sixth annual Rocktober Open





One of the biggest challenges a college student faces is taking what they learn in the classroom and applying it to real-life professional scenarios. For sports management students in Dr. Brian Crow’s sport facility and even management class, however, no such challenge exists.

The 15-student class has planned and organized the sixth annual Rocktober Open golf outing for this Friday, Oct. 7. The event will be held at the Tam O’Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage, Pa. and is set to start at 10 a.m.

The event includes a round of golf, a lunch and dinner and a silent auction, among other things.

The class put together the entire event in a short five-week time period. Junior sports management major, Mitch Overdorf, said putting together an entire event in such a short time was challenging but realistic.

“It was rough getting into because we only had four or five weeks to just jump right in,” Overdorf said. “It’s good because we get to experience something that we’re going to experience in the real world.”

All proceeds from the open will benefit the VeloSano Cleveland Clinic cancer research.

Overdorf said that seeing all their hard work come together on Friday will make the whole experience worth it.

“While it’s going on, most of us are probably going to be scrambling around, panicking to make sure everything goes according to schedule and running smoothing,” Overdorf said. “But afterwards we’re probably just going to feel a sense of accomplishment and it will be just a sigh of relief.”

Right now they are expecting about 50 people at the event, but are hoping that about 75-100 people to show up.

Applying classroom learning to the real world can be a challenge, but it would appear the sports facility and event management class has conquered that challenge.