Volleyball falls to Millersville in weekend match-up





This past Saturday, Rock volleyball traveled to Millersville University and lost the match 3-0 in their fourth game of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play. The 8-8 Green and White coming into the game squared off against the 2-10 Black and Gold.

The offense was lead by kill leader, senior Leah Jones, with eight over the course of the match while junior Haley Defibaugh and junior Hanna Lombardo each notched 12 assists. Junior Courtney Oberlander led the way on defense with 25 digs for the game. Jones, Oberlander and Lombardo each landed one service ace during the match as well.

For The Rock, their first set started out in their favor when they grabbed an 8-2 lead. However, following a Millersville time-out, the Black and Gold fought back to eventually tie the set at 16 all. The set would then go back and forth until Millersville squeezed out a close 25-23 set win.

Again in the second set, the women started out with a lead (4-0), but Millersville continued to use their time-outs at good moments and answered with five of the next six points to tie it at five each. Millersville, however, didn’t look back, eventually running away with a 25-16 set victory.

In their final set, the women found themselves in a 12-5 hole early in the set, but with seven unanswered points, they would eventually tie the set at 12. The set remained close until the later stages of the set when Millersville broke a 20-20 tie scoring five straight points to win the set 25-20 to complete their match sweep.

The Rock, now 8-9, will look to bounce back when they travel to Greensburg, Pa. when they take on 12-4 Seton Hill University on Friday at 7 p.m.