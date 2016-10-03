Rock ties Huskies in 1-1 stalemate

The Slippery Rock University men’s soccer team faced off against Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action on Saturday.

The game ended in a 1-1 tie, with 3:24 remaining in the overtime period, due to inclement weather. Because of this result, it is the second tie for The Rock this season.

In the 87th minute of the game, sophomore Kenton Keeslar scored his first goal of the season to tie it up against Bloomsburg. Sophomore George Oakley had the assist.

The Rock was able to produce 19 shots on the day with the help of freshman Ethan Augustin and junior Andre Morgan. They each had three shots during the game. Juniors Kyle Boyer and Patrick Sullivan and senior Mike Pcholinsky added two shots each.

Junior goaltender Jonathan Sharp blocked a career-high seven shots.

Pcholinsky attempted to score first for The Rock, but was blocked by Bloomsburg goaltender Jacob Pesarcik. The Rock was able to rally three more shots over the next seven minutes but they were all unsuccessful.

The Huskies countered with a shot and managed to take the lead 1-0 at 17:13.

The Rock was able to defend five shots by the Huskies to keep them at 1-0 by the half.

A breakthrough came for The Rock at the 87th minute when Keeslar put The Rock on the board and tied the game at 1-1 leaving four minutes left in regulation play. The teams could not produce any more goals so they headed into overtime.

In overtime, both teams were able to produce one shot but the game was eventually called due to lightning at 96:36.

Slippery Rock returns to action on Oct. 5 at home against no. 19 ranked Gannon University.