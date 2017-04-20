Blotter 4/20/17





April 13- Police were dispatched to ATS for a welfare check. Police located the individual and everything was fine. No other police action was taken.

April 13- Alexander Jenks, 23, was charged with disorderly conduct after police were called to Building B for an odor of marijuana. The contraband was seized upon arrival by police.

April 15- Person reported unknown person(s) keyed his daughter’s vehicle in the Upper Stadium Lot. The case is under investigation.

April 19- While an officer was driving to a scheduled training event, a car hydroplaned and struck the front of the officer’s police car. No injuries occurred to either driver and one car was towed from the scene. Economy Borough Police handled the call.

April 19- Person reported unknown person(s) took items from their locker at the ARC. This case is under investigation.

April 19- A traffic stop along Stadium Drive resulted in a citation for an expired inspection.

April 19- Celia Laporta, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct after police were called to the ROCK Apartments for a possible drug violation. The contraband was seized upon arrival.