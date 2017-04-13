SRYOU ticket sweeps SGA elections

The winners of the 2017-2018 Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SRSGA) elections were announced Tuesday, and the SRYOU ticket swept all executive board positions over the Your V.O.I.C.E ticket.

In total 1,854 votes were cast by the SRU student body for this year’s election., the most of any SGA election in recent time.

Rachel Lawler as SGA president as Dallas Kline as VP of student and academic affairs, Scott Vogelgesang, VP of student and academic affairs, Lexi Foster as VP of internal affairs and Riley Keffer as VP of financial affairs, will be the next executive board for SGA in 2017-2018.

Lawler said how incredible it is to win this election and how a sweep was something no one on the ticket expected to happen.

Lawler credited both tickets for well balanced and organized campaigns this year.

“It’s actually amazing,” Lawler said. “I honestly didn’t think it was going to be a sweep but a split ticket. Both tickets were so strong and so dedicated to what they believed in and what they stood on. So I’m just really proud of both tickets for doing this and making it so competitive this year.”

Along with the executive board positions the graduate, building and commuter senator positions were announced.

The graduate senators will be Christopher Kostelnik and Jennifer Gentzel.

The Building A senator will be Chadwick Burdick.

The Building B senator will be will be Habibah Dawodu.

The Building D senator will be Cale Walker.

The Building E senator will be Kaitlyn Hazelett via a write-in.

The Building F senator will be Esteban Ramirez.

The Rhoads Hall senator will be Tabitha Dunton.

The senator positions for Watson Hall, North Hall and the ROCK Apartments were not filled for this election. These positions will be fair game to any student interested in doing so.

All 15 commuter senator positions were filled this election.

The commuter senators will be Noah Marvin, Leanna Ohora, Parto Bahreini, Robbie Eberhardt, Sophia Sarver, Quiona Glover, Claudia Hartmann, Angela Vickers, Brennan Smith, Spencer Vinroe, Connor Himich, Joshua Jenkins, Logan Campbell, Stephen Reu and Mitchell Overdorf.