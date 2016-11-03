Blotter 11/4/16





Campus

October 29- Person reported unknown person(s) keyed their car in the Founders Middle Lot. The case is under investigation.

October 29- Nurse requested an ambulance for an intoxicated person at the Health Center. An ambulance was dispatched by SRUPD.

October 29- Zachary Smith, 19, and Brendan Pfeuffer, 18, were cited for alcohol violations in Building E.

October 29- Kaylie Troutman, 18, and Kimberly Seymour, 18, were cited for alcohol violations in Building E.

October 29- Police were called to Building B for a person passed out on the bench outside the building. Person was transported to police station and was picked up by parents.

October 30- Police found a vehicle damaged and leaking fluids in the Union Commuter Lot, the vehicle was towed and police discovered property damage. Person will be cited for careless driving.

October 31- Police were called about a traffic accident in the West Lake Lot. The caller did not obtain information from the other driver, and was advised to contact their insurance carrier.

October 31- Person reported to police that she was assaulted by another female in the quad. The case is under investigation.

October 31- Person reported to police that unknown person(s) took his bike. The case is under investigation.

October 31- James O’Brien, 19, was charged with a drug violation in North Hall for marijuana.