APSCUF streams via Facebook Live after PASSHE leaves negotiating table





APSCUF live-streamed a few words Tuesday night about the contact negotiations after PASSHE gave a final offer and left the table.

Kenneth Mash, president of APSCUF, said the two groups had been at the negotiating table since Friday and have worked since then on avoiding a strike.

Mash said those at the table are still reviewing the proposal given to them but saw that PASSHE had moved backwards on some issues. He said he is not sure why they left the table.

“I don’t know what the motivation is for them to just walk away from the table,” Mash said. “It certainly seems to me that by walking away from the table that they’re walking away from over 100,000 students.”

Mash said that instead of saying which parts of the proposal needed to change and having a real conversation, PASSHE chose to leave the table.

“We’re kind of wondering if it’s past someone’s bedtime, that they can’t lose a little sleep for the benefit of our students,” Mash said.

Mash said that Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged both groups not to leave until a deal was reached.

“I think it’s astonishing that the chancellor would tell his team to leave the table and to leave our students hanging,” Mash said.

Mash said that APSCUF is going to use whatever channels possible to get PASSHE back to the table and avoid a strike, with the number one goal being to reach a resolution.

“At 5 a.m., I will either have a tentative agreement in my hands or a picket sign in my hands,” Mash said.

Mash thanked faculty members and students for their support and said a lot of progress was made that wouldn’t have been achieved otherwise.

Mash also encouraged students to write to their legislator and tell them to contact the chancellor.

The strike is still not official, with APSCUF waiting to see if the state system returns to the table before the 5 a.m. deadline Wednesday morning.