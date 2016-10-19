Rock tennis finished with fall portion of schedule





The fall portion of the Slippery Rock tennis season is in the books. The team traveled to three invitationals where the players competed as individuals and then played one match as a team.

The team won their lone team match against West Liberty University by a score of 7-2.

Head coach Matt Meredith was pleased about the win over West Liberty.

“Our fall season counts, the match against West Liberty was a huge regional win for us,” Meredith said. “If we don’t win that we aren’t in regionals.”

The Rock was led by freshman Lacey Cohen. Cohen finished the fall up with a 4-3 overall singles record.

Meredith said the invitationals are critical parts of the fall season.

“Experience, they all have experience now,” Meredith said. “I now no longer do, I have freshmen.”

Cohen teamed up with junior Carla Corrochano Moracho to go 6-2 overall in doubles for the fall portion of the season. Corrochano Moracho finished the fall singles season at 9-3, which included a semi-final birth at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Individual Championships.

As the team gears up for the spring part of the season, coach Meredith was impressed with what the team did this fall.

“We worked hard, our practices were solid, and other than wins, that’s what you have to look for.

“Meredith added that the team needs to work on getting more fit for the spring season. “We are going to work on getting fit, staying fit, getting stronger, and more conditioned.”

After a fourth place finish a season ago, Meredith is hoping his team can take the next step and jump in the standings.

“I’m hoping we can move up some this year, that’s always my goal. I want to be top three and going for championships. We are still young and still building, but we are getting better at it.”

After the PSAC Individual Championships, coach Meredith thinks the whole PSAC-West division will be strong in the fall.

“IUP will be tough, Mercyhurst will be tough, California although they are declining will still be tough, Seton Hill got better,” Meredith said. “We need to be on for every game and everything we did this fall will help later in the spring season.”

With a good fall season in the books, Slippery Rock tennis is looking for a strong spring season in the competitive PSAC.