Boozel Express now serving food 24/7





After a request from the student body, Boozel Express is now open 24 hours, allowing students to get food from the location at anytime of the day.

Mark Lisowski, resident director of AVI at SRU, said that the idea came from student input.

“It was a win-win-win situation,” Lisowski said. “The students wanted increased hours, and AVI and the administration here wanted the students to stay on campus late at night when they grab a bite to eat. Now, instead of going to Sheetz or McDonalds, students can enjoy a healthier on-campus option.”

Lisowski said the extended hours at Boozel Express have already shown to be a good investment based on how the students are using it.

“Student feedback has been phenomenal,” Lisowski said. “The frequent Express runs have blown-up since we’ve increased the hours.”

Lisowski said that Boozel and the other dining facilities such as Weisenflu and Rocky’s on campus feature a wide range of food choices while also trying to keep the products offered healthy and free from potential food allergies.

Lisowski said AVI has plans for the future and are always looking to further enhance the quality of dining for students at SRU.

“We’re always looking for feedback on how to improve our services and keep our prices economically friendly,” Lisowski said.

Mr. Lisowski encouraged students to request any changes they want and to make their voice heard, saying they should contact Boozel Dining Hall with their opinions. Lisowski said the students are respectful and sometimes hold the door for him when he is walking into Boozel dining hall.

“It really is a pleasure to serve them on a daily basis,” Lisowski said.

More information about the various dining halls on campus and their hours can be located on AVI’s website.