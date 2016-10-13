Blotter 10/13/16





Campus

October 9- Police received a call for a person who burned their hand in the fire pit at the Ski Lodge. An ambulance was dispatched, but the person refused medical transportation.

October 9- Police were called to Rhoads Hall for a report of a theft of bicycle parts; the case is under investigation.

October 9- Police on patrol in the Stadium Lot B noticed heavy front end damage to a car parked in the middle of the lot, the owner was contacted and charges were filed.

October 9- Police initiated a traffic stop along Harmony Road for reckless driving, and a verbal warning was given by the officer.

October 10- Person reported unknown person(s) had taken their gas cap from their car in the McKay Commuter Lot, the case is under investigation.

October 10- Police were called for a person who collapsed in the Smith Student Center. Police dispatched an ambulance, and the person was transported to the hospital.

October 11- Police received an intruder alarm at the Ski Lodge, and police were called via phone. The alarm was accidentally tripped by the safety office student worker.

October 11- Police received a call for a welfare check on a person in Rhoads Hall; police found the person at the quad and was taken to the Health Center to be checked.

October 11- Alyssia Heath, 18, was charged with an alcohol violation in Building E. She was then transported to Grove City Hospital for observation.