Blotter 9/29/16

Campus

September 24- Police received a call for a report of an assault in Building F.

September 24- Police received a call from a CA in Building D for an odor of marijuana; person(s) referred to student standards.

September 24- Police received a call from a CA in Building D for an alcohol violation, charges pending.

September 25- Marrisa Levy, 23, was charged with a DUI after a traffic stop along Stadium Drive.

September 26- Police assisted the borough police on a domestic call at Madison Grove.

September 27- Police on patrol noticed a vehicle parked in an area not for parking along Innovation Drive, police checked on the occupants and drug paraphernalia was found, charges pending.

September 27- Police were called by a CA in North Hall for an odor of marijuana; police spoke with the occupants and referred them to student conduct.

September 27- Police received smoke detector activation in Building F, the room was checked and the cause was an E-Cigarette.

September 28- Police received an alarm at the ATM in Weisenfluh, it was found to be a person filling the machine, the alarm was then reset.

September 28- Police were called for a disturbance at Morrow Field House; one person was transported to Butler Hospital.

September 28- Police were asked by Slippery Rock Borough police for assistance on a traffic stop along Main Street.

Borough

August 29- A local business reported a counterfeit bill was passed at their store.

September 3- Billie Jo Kerle, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped along Kiester Road.

September 7- A resident along North Main Street reported a license plate stolen from their vehicle.

September 9- James Begley was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance after being stopped along South Main Street.

September 10- Kayla Stockton, Jacara Poindexter Dominique Williams and a juvenile were arrested for Underage Consumption.

September 9- Ellen Boyd, Jacob Devido, Mikalyn Duffy, Alexis King, Jacob McGhee, Jeremy Miller, Vincent Pitzulo, Krista Simcoe, Macy Soltis and Walter Whiting, were cited for disorderly house after a noise complaint at a house along Elm Street was called into 9-1-1.