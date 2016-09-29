Slippery Rock field hockey edged by top ten team for the third straight time





The Slippery Rock University field hockey team dropped a tough game to no. 4 ranked Millersville University on Wednesday afternoon, 1-0.

SRU played a great defensive game holding Millersville’s powerful offense to just one goal. The Marauders rank fifth in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in goals per game (2.375).

The Rock had its chances in the second period, but MU was able to clear a pair of Rock corners. Freshman Hannah Shirk recorded Slippery Rock’s lone shot, but it missed high.

Junior goalkeeper Nicole Bream recorded five saves while facing six shots.

Millersville scored in the 22nd minute on a goal from Margaret Thorwart off an assist by Kathleen Bishop, which put the Marauders up 1-0.

Slippery Rock fought back in the 24th minute to try and tie the game on a penalty corner, but Millersville quickly cleared the ball away. Millersville took its 1-0 lead into the break.

SRU had two more chances in the 45th and 56th minutes, but MU cleared the attempts to maintain its one-goal lead. Shirk fired her first shot with two minutes left in regulation, but it went off target.

Millersville held off the Slippery Rock rally en route to its 1-0 victory.

The loss puts SRU’s record at 3-6 overall and 0-2 in PSAC play, while MU improves to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Slippery Rock will be back in action at home to face eighth-ranked Kutztown University at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.