10/27/22 Blotter

October 24 – Police received a report of a horse that got loose near the equestrian center. The equestrian center was notified, and the horse was caught and safely returned to the stables.

October 24 – University police received a call about a suspicious note found in Swope Music Hall. The police talked to the individuals who made the call. The case is still under investigation.

October 24 – Police responded to an accident at the intersection of Stadium Drive and West Lake Lane. No injuries were reported. Parties involved exchanged information and police left without further incident.

October 24 – Police received a report of a stolen sign at the intersection of Kiester Road and South Main Street. The sign is university property and was taken over the weekend. Police are reviewing camera footage and the matter is still under investigation.

October 24 – An officer was dispatched to Building A for a report of a student that was injured while playing basketball. An EMS was requested and the student was transferred to the Grove City Medical Center for further treatment.

October 24 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation in Rock Apartment #6. The cause turned out to be burned chicken. The panel was reset and there was no further incident.

October 25 – Police responded to a fire alarm activation at Rock Apartment #2. The cause was the resident’s humidifier. The panel was reset and there was no further incident.

October 25 – Police observed a vehicle hit the handicap hand rail while parking their vehicle. The individual was obtained for information.

October 25 – Officer responded to an ongoing case of a harassment report.

October 25 – Nandini Snigha, 19, and Ketia Val, 20, were both charged with harassment.

October 25 – Police received a report of an assault. The investigation is still ongoing.

October 26 – Police received a report that someone brought another person, who had cut themselves, was at the health center and no one was there. They were told an ambulance would be dispatched, but the person said they would transport the injured person to the Grove City Medical Center.

October 26 – Police responded to a call about an individual who was having suicidal thoughts. After talking, the officer convinced the individual’s friends to take them to the Butler Memorial Hospital.

October 26 – Butler control contacted the University police about a hang up call. The person accidentally called, no further action was taken.