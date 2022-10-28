5 Ways to Improve Your Car’s Fuel Efficiency

Do you ever find yourself pulling into the gas station and wondering why you need to put more gas in the car already? Regardless of how gas prices fluctuate, it’s always a good feeling when we can get the most out of what we have in the tank and put off needing to pull up to the pumps so often. Today, we’re looking at five ways you can improve your car’s fuel efficiency and get the most mileage out of every gallon.

1. Clean Your Air Filter

When was the last time you cleaned or changed your car’s air filter? For many of us, the answer is “too long ago.” However, maintaining a clean filter allows your engine to run more smoothly, meaning it doesn’t need to exert itself as much to operate, potentially helping you get better gas mileage.

2. Using Gauges

We normally have a fuel gauge to tell us how much fuel we have left in the tank, but it may be a good idea to invest in a wide or narrow-band gauge. These gauges let us know if our fuel is running too rich or lean. They make necessary adjustments to save gas and protect cars.

3. Check Your Tire Pressure

Improper tire pressure is a massive safety issue. Keeping an eye on it is a great way to improve your car’s fuel efficiency. Your tires typically tell you where the pressure should be, so we recommend checking them every now and then to keep them in good shape.

4. Steady Acceleration

As tempting as it is to floor it when we get on the highway or when we want to get around a slowpoke, rapid acceleration is a massive drain on your vehicle’s gas tank. When you need to speed up, a steady and consistent ramp-up is better than a sudden burst of power.

5. Take Advantage of Coasting

Your brakes are one of the most vital parts of your car, but slamming down on them or riding them is a good way to put more strain on your engine. If you know you’re going to slow down for an upcoming turn or stop sign, removing your foot from the gas a little earlier so that you have time to slow down naturally will give you more miles per gallon in your tank.