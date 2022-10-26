Potential Causes of an Oil Leak in Your Car

Our vehicles require numerous resources, such as fuel, coolant, and oil. Oil is one of the most important fluids in a car, and there may be times when the oil begins to leak. There may be multiple causes of this leak, and knowing which problems to look for is helpful.

Broken Gasket

The gasket in the engine acts as a wall or seal between various parts of the engine. If the gasket breaks, the component of the engine may affect other parts of the system. Inspect the gasket cover to ensure it isn’t broken or loose, as it holds in the oil as it transfers from one location to another. A broken or damaged gasket is a common cause of oil leaks, so check this first if you notice an oil leak.

Bad Oil Filter

Your car’s oil filter keeps the quality of the oil clean and clear of contaminants. An oil filter is one of the potential causes of oil leakage, as it may become clogged or loose over time. When the oil filter isn’t clean or installed properly, the oil may spill out. This could be because there’s a spot where it can seep out or because the oil can’t move past the filter and builds up, eventually leaking out. Change the oil filter every time you perform maintenance on your car to ensure your oil stays clean and doesn’t leak.

Damaged Turbocharger

Turbochargers are a great way to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy and performance. Turbos have multiple wheels and moving parts that allow them to take in and use air to create a stronger engine boost. These moving parts require oil for lubrication, but the oil may spill out if there’s a problem with the turbo’s intake valve. Diminished performance and blue smoke coming from the engine are both signs that your turbocharger may be leaking oil and that you’ll need to repair it.

Worn Out Seal

Along the engine, some seals prevent oil from leaking as they cover moving parts. The crankshaft and camshaft have rubber or metal seals on their ends that seal in the oil. As these parts are constantly moving, there is a good chance they will be the cause of oil leakage.

The seal may come loose or degrade over time, and the oil will begin leaking when it coats the moving part of the engine. Check to ensure the seal is in place and tight. If there is some visible wear, consider replacing it.

Engine oil is essential for your car to function, and when it begins leaking, you’ll need to be prepared to fix the problem. Look for these causes and make repairs as soon as possible to ensure the oil doesn’t leak and you remain on the road.