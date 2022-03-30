PSP file more harassment charges

Pennsylvania State Police have filed stalking and harassment charges against a Youngstown, Ohio man after they say he repeatedly violated a protection from abuse order.

On March 22, the victim notified the PSP that her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Garrin L. Ross, had repeatedly tried to contact her a week ago and back in November of last year.

According to the criminal complaint, Ross attempted to contact the victim through a TikTok follow request. Back in November, the victim said Ross sent multiple requests via Cash App, a mobile money transfer service.

The victim also alleged Ross sent threatening messages to another protected party, but charges filed against him only reference the messages sent to his ex-girlfriend. In the affidavit, police say the continued attempts at contact have caused the victim emotional distress.

This is Ross’s third time being cited for harassment toward his ex. Back in December, police filed charges alleging he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and unknowingly recording and sharing a topless video of her without her consent.

The felony burglary charge was withdrawn in January for that case. Maura Palumbi, the public defender representing Ross in that case, said the defense argued the allegations didn’t fit the charge. As part of Ross waiving his right to a preliminary hearing, the state agreed to withdraw the felony charge.

Ross still faces three misdemeanor charges including criminal trespass, unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment. A status conference is set for April 6.

Police also filed a summary harassment charge March 14 against Ross for a Sept. 16 incident. According to the criminal complaint related to the violation of the protection order, that charge was related to Ross’s ex-girlfriend as well.

Ross was released with no monetary bail set on March 25 after his preliminary arraignment and is scheduled to return back to court May 11 for a preliminary hearing on these newest charges in front of Slippery Rock District Judge Joseph J. Nash.