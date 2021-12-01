Private video results in charges

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have charged a man with unlawfully sharing a video of his ex-girlfriend naked on social media.

Police allege Garrin L. Ross, 23, of Youngstown, Ohio took a video of the victim at an unknown time and shared it across his multiple social media pages in the afternoon of Oct. 22.

According to an affidavit filed by the PSP, police were called to the victim’s residence at The Heights at Slippery Rock. When they arrived, she told police her friends had informed her that her ex-boyfriend had posted a topless video of her on Instagram and Snapchat without her permission.

In the complaint, the victim said she did not know the video existed and never gave Ross permission to film her.

The victim also told police she awoke around 6 a.m. that morning to Ross going through her phone and yelling at her. The victim said her door was unlocked but that Ross was never invited in.

Police went to speak with Ross at his apartment at The Heights where he confirmed the usernames that had posted the video belonged to him, police said.

Ross denied entering the victim’s apartment that morning and told police that the video of him going through the victim’s phone was from a few weeks back.

Along with a misdemeanor charge for allegedly posting the video on social media, Ross is charged with harassment and criminal trespass, also misdemeanors. He is also charged with felony burglary for entering the victim’s apartment, going through her phone and yelling at her.

The PSP filed the charges against Ross on Nov. 15. So far, no date has been set for a preliminary hearing.