SRSGA passes budget for next academic year

The Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SRSGA) will fully fund student organizations next academic year after unanimously approving the $2.5 million budget Monday.

The money, which is provided by the student activities fee, will fund more than 150 clubs and organizations, including some athletic programs.

Vice President of Finance Nate Desing told the Senate that 126 organizations submitted budgets on time. Those that were late or did not have prior advisor approval were funded at the current academic year’s funding level.

This year, clubs received a 50% reduction in their budget after the university agreed to temporarily reduce the student activities charged to students.

Organizations that submitted their budgets late or not at all were penalized a 15% to 20% reduction. Even with some organizations submitting budgets late, Desing said he was impressed that so many were able to get budgets in on time despite the coordination challenges of the pandemic.

After funding all of the organizations, the SRSGA will have a little more than $22,000 for new initiative requests.

During her advisor report, Wendy Leitera said she hopes to see more engagement by the SRSGA in the budgeting process.

“As SGA, it’s one of the core responsibilities of your organization to the students of Slippery Rock,” Leitera said. “I would like to see more engagement in the budgeting process meaning … really making sure that you’re getting what you’re voting on because two and a half million dollars isn’t anything to sneeze at.”

The body also passed two amendments to the SRSGA by-laws that clarify members must maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.75 and 2.5 for executive board and Senate members respectfully. Those amendments were brought to the floor two weeks ago to be reviewed by the body.

Three new organizations were unanimously recognized. The Chess Club, Double Reed Club and Delight @SRU are the latest organizations to be recognized.

The Double Reed Club is for those who play the oboe or bassoon. The Delight @SRU chapter is part of a national Christian, devotional group for women.

The Senate also unanimously approved a proclamation calling on the Slippery Rock University community to “fully support and uplift” transgender students at the university.

The Transgender Peer Support Proclamation was created to recognize the intolerance those of the transgender community face, according to the proclamation. It adds that rights and protections for transgender folx are essential to their wellbeing, the proclamation said.

The SRSGA is currently in the campaigning phase of its election cycle. The polls will open Monday, April 5 at 8 a.m. until April 8 at noon.

All voting will be done through CORE and winners will be announced on April 9 at noon.

The SRSGA will host its next formal meeting on April 12 at 5 p.m. on Zoom.