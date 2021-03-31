Students will have an opportunity to learn the qualifications and positions of candidates running for the Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SRSGA) executive board this Wednesday during an online forum.

The candidate forum, hosted by The Rocket and WSRU-TV, will be live streamed on March 31 at 12:30 p.m. on WSRU-TV’s YouTube channel.

The event will bring together 12 candidates running for six different positions, which will be the SRSGA’s most contested election in recent history.

The candidates for the executive board are:

Dean Chasser – Vice President of Finance

Caleb Covey – Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs

Aiden Donnelly – Vice President of Campus Outreach

Taryn Friedman – Vice President of Internal Affairs

Alexis Gish – Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

Mia Graziani – President

Elizabeth Hood – Vice President of Internal Affairs

Alexis Jones – Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

Makenzie Shiller – Vice President of Campus Outreach

Gabriel Stiles – Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs

Morgan Tupper – Vice President of Finance

Grant Warmbein – Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs.

Candidates will answer questions from hosts Mac Bell and Madison Williams that range from why they are running for the position to their plans for the upcoming semester. With time permitting, the candidates will also answer questions either submitted to The Rocket or entered in the live stream chat.

Questions can be submitted to The Rocket’s Assistant News Editor Joe Wells at jcw1013@sru.edu.

Monday marked the first day all candidates for the SRSGA executive board and senate could begin campaigning. In addition to the 12 executive board candidates, 24 other candidates are running for at least one of the 39 open senate seats.

SRSGA voting will open Monday, April 5 at 8 a.m. on CORE.