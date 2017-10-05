Blotter 10/5/17





September 29- Borough Police requested assistance from campus police for a domestic incident that occurred on South Main Street.

September 30- Police were called to the Rock Hall Lot for a report of a theft from a vehicle. The case is currently under investigation.

September 30- Police responded to Morrow Way to transport someone to the Health Center for the borough police’s incident.

October 1- Police were called to check on an individual in Suite D. Upon arrival, police alerted EMS and they transported them to the hospital.

October 2- Police were called to Boozel Dining Hall for a medical incident. An ambulance was dispatched and the person was transported to the hospital.

October 3- Police on patrol detected an odor of marijuana coming from Suite F. Contraband was seized from Brett Heitzenrater and he was cited for Possession of Illegal Drugs.

October 4- Police stopped a vehicle on Cornish Drive for having its tail lights out. The person was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

October 4- Police observed a car in the Stadium Parking Lot full of smoke. When officers examined the vehicle, three individuals were observed smoking marijuana. Drug-related items were seized and Jarred Lewis, 18, and Tyler Hosea, 18, were both cited for Disorderly Conduct.

October 4- The community assistant in Suite A called police because they observed drug paraphernalia. Montana Dinga, 20, was cited by officers for Disorderly Conduct.