October 8 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a traffic stop on South Main Street. Borough police arrested one person for marijuana possession. No further action was taken by university police.

October 9 – SRU Health Center nurse called dispatch for an individual in Building D who was dehydrated. Police and EMS were on scene and the person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

October 9 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a traffic stop at Building and Ground Road. University police stood by while the Borough Police conducted the stop.

October 10 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested assistance for an intoxicated individual throwing items along Kelly Boulevard. University police checked the area but did not locate the individual.

October 10 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a possible DUI on Highland Avenue. Borough police conducted the stop.

October 10 – CA in Building B called university police for a possible drug violation. Officers on the scene spoke with the resident but did not smell an odor of marijuana. An hour later, police were called back to Building B for a marijuana odor. Officers smelled the odor and were given permission to search but found nothing.

October 11 – University police investigated a theft of trash can lids from the Alumni Commuter Lot. University police charged Bradyn McCall, 20, with summary disorderly conduct.

October 12 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested backup for a traffic stop on Grove City Road. University police did not take action.

October 12 – Police responded to a fire alarm at ROCK Apartments. The alarm was set off by overheated cooking oil. Safety was notified and the alarm system was reset.

October 12 – University police received a call from an individual stating they were sexually assaulted at The Heights Apartments during a party ten days prior. Person was referred to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) for the investigation.

October 14 – Police responded to a fire alarm at Building E. Alarm set off by a person vaping in their room. Safety was notified and the alarm system was reset.

October 14 – University police received a fire alarm activation at Building A. Alarm was set off by burnt food. Safety was notified and alarm system was reset.

October 14 – Police responded to a fire alarm at the ROCK Apartments. The alarm was set off by an overheated oven. The alarm system was reset.

Joe Wells

Joe is a senior communication major with a concentration in converged journalism. This is his first year with The Rocket as assistant news editor. Before joining The Rocket, Joe worked at Butler County Community College’s student newspaper along with a short-lived career as public affairs sergeant (along with many other assignments) with the United States Army. When not covering campus news, Joe spends his weekends with his fiancée and son in Slippery Rock.

