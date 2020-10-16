October 8 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a traffic stop on South Main Street. Borough police arrested one person for marijuana possession. No further action was taken by university police.

October 9 – SRU Health Center nurse called dispatch for an individual in Building D who was dehydrated. Police and EMS were on scene and the person was transported to Grove City Medical Center.

October 9 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a traffic stop at Building and Ground Road. University police stood by while the Borough Police conducted the stop.

October 10 – Slippery Rock Borough police requested assistance for an intoxicated individual throwing items along Kelly Boulevard. University police checked the area but did not locate the individual.

October 10 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested assistance with a possible DUI on Highland Avenue. Borough police conducted the stop.

October 10 – CA in Building B called university police for a possible drug violation. Officers on the scene spoke with the resident but did not smell an odor of marijuana. An hour later, police were called back to Building B for a marijuana odor. Officers smelled the odor and were given permission to search but found nothing.

October 11 – University police investigated a theft of trash can lids from the Alumni Commuter Lot. University police charged Bradyn McCall, 20, with summary disorderly conduct.

October 12 – Slippery Rock Borough Police requested backup for a traffic stop on Grove City Road. University police did not take action.

October 12 – Police responded to a fire alarm at ROCK Apartments. The alarm was set off by overheated cooking oil. Safety was notified and the alarm system was reset.

October 12 – University police received a call from an individual stating they were sexually assaulted at The Heights Apartments during a party ten days prior. Person was referred to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) for the investigation.

October 14 – Police responded to a fire alarm at Building E. Alarm set off by a person vaping in their room. Safety was notified and the alarm system was reset.

October 14 – University police received a fire alarm activation at Building A. Alarm was set off by burnt food. Safety was notified and alarm system was reset.

October 14 – Police responded to a fire alarm at the ROCK Apartments. The alarm was set off by an overheated oven. The alarm system was reset.