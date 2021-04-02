March 25 – University Police responded to the Harrisville Building for an individual in need of possible medical attention. Police talked to the individual and all was OK. The officer stayed on the scene until the person left.

March 25 – Police investigated an individual riding a dirt bike on the Ski Lodge Campground hill. The person was informed the trails were for bicycles only.

March 25 – University Police received a call about a person walking around a vehicle in the Union Commuter Lot playing loud music. The officer talked to the person who said they were out enjoying the weather. The person left the area shortly after.

March 26 – Police were dispatched to the University Union for an individual having difficulty breathing due to an allergic reaction. EMS arrived and transported the person to the Grove City Medical Center.

March 26 – Slippery Rock Borough Police arrived at the University Police Station to use the Datamaster for a possible DUI.

March 27 – Pennsylvania State Police utilized the Datamaster four times over roughly three hours for possible DUIs.

March 27 – A person reported to police that a known person had picked the lock to her bedroom in Building A, took pictures of their room, and posted them on social media. Police contacted the individual and charges are pending.

March 27 – University Police received a call from the CA of Building E of a possible alcohol violation. Police made contact with the individuals and found alcohol. Gianna Dias, 19, Julie Gruss, 19, and Angela Schroeder, 19, were cited for underage possession of alcohol.

March 27 – University Police were called back out to Building E 90 minutes later for another possible alcohol violation. Police arrived to find individuals with alcohol. Madison Murtland, 19, Katelyn Plassio, 19, Marie Scarpa, 19, and Gavin Thomas, 19, were charged with underage possession of alcohol.

March 27 – Pennsylvania State Police utilized the Datamaster twice in 15 minutes for a possible DUI.

March 28 – The Student Health Center requested an officer stay with an individual waiting for their parent to pick them up. University Police took no action.

March 28 – University Police received a report of a sexual assault that occurred last year off-campus. The person did not want to file a police report.

March 28 – Slippery Rock Borough Police used the Datamaster for a possible DUI.

March 28 – University Police assisted Pennsylvania State Police with a traffic stop on Main Street. University Police stood by while PSP conducted their investigation.

March 28 – Pennsylvania State Police requested assistance with a traffic stop on Kiester Road. University Police stood by while PSP conducted their investigation.

March 28 – University Police were asked to assist Pennsylvania State Police with an unknown disturbance at the Campus Side apartments. The person was leaving the residence and going to stay with a friend. University Police took no action.

March 28 – Pennsylvania State Police arrived at the University Police station with a juvenile. The parents were contacted and picked their child up at the station.

March 28 – University Police and Slippery Rock Borough Police assisted Pennsylvania State Police with searching the area for two Black males that forced their way into an apartment at University Village and held a knife to the victim’s neck. Police were unable to locate anyone. PSP is investigating the incident.

March 28 – Police were notified of a sexual assault that occurred off-campus. Slippery Rock Borough Police were notified and are handling the investigation.

March 29 – University Police received a complaint from an individual that someone has used their information to obtain a credit card without their consent. The case is under investigation.

March 30 – The Student Health Center called University Police requesting an ambulance be dispatched for a person in need of medical attention. EMS arrived at the location and transported the person to Grove City Medical Center.

March 31 – University Police received a complaint of a possible phishing scam. The case is under investigation.

March 31 – Police received a call of an ATM alarm activation. Loomis personnel were at the location servicing the machine. No further police action was taken.