Tennis bounces back after bumpy weekend

After a week-long break, the Slippery Rock University women’s tennis team recently played three matches in a span of four days. Over the weekend, head coach Matt Meredith and Co. hosted and fell short to both Indiana (Pa.) and the University of Charleston before bouncing back at Mercyhurst on Tuesday.

Coming off of its first PSAC West victory of the season, The Rock (2-4, 2-1 in the PSAC West) kept it close with the Crimson Hawks (4-2, 3-0) on Saturday.

Playing on its local courts for the first time this season, SRU began the meeting with consecutive wins in the third- and first-flight doubles matchups, taking the doubles point. The pairing of Amy Varckette and Lauren Fadden, both juniors, earned their third-straight match of the season. As did the combination of sophomore Lois Page and freshman Adriana Gonzalez Sanchez.

In the singles portion of the afternoon, IUP claimed four of the initial five contests, sealing its 11th victory in 12 tries against the green and white. Though the match was resolved, 4-3, Page pulled out a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 5-4 decision in the top singles flight, improving her mark to 3-1 this year.

The next day, Slippery Rock entertained the Golden Eagles of Charleston (7-2, 2-0 in the MEC), second in their conference, at the PA Tennis Academy in Wexford. The non-conference opponent made fairly quick work of the host team.

The Rock’s doubles duos were swept by the Atlantic Region adversaries in their three bouts and junior Olivia Warner opened singles competition with a 6-1, 6-1 setback. In the second flight, Gonzalez Sanchez triumphed, 6-4, 6-2, for her third successive singles victory.

For the second time in as many matches, the final fixture was for nothing more than a statistics boost. After Charleston closed out the team victory, 5-2, reigning PSAC West Athlete of the Week Gabi del Val del Toro made a comeback in the match’s last contest.

On Tuesday, the team rebounded in Erie against the Mercyhurst Lakers (2-5, 1-1).

The Rock took the doubles tally, then Gonzalez Sanchez continued her tear, winning her fourth singles clash in as many attempts. MU pulled even with the next two matches, but del Val del Toro and Page helped bring home a victory, 4-3.

SRU’s next meeting will be with West Virginia State in Wexford. Opening serve is set for 8 p.m. Friday.