SGA adds eight more senators

Along with the new senators, 12 senators received appointments to various presidential commissions

Slippery Rock Student Government Association (SGA) added another eight senators at their formal meeting Monday night via Zoom, bringing the body’s total to 33.

Of the eight senators, Sen. Braydon Brinker was the only one elected back in September. This was the first time Brinker, who will serve as a Freshman Senator, was able to attend a swearing-in.

The other seven senators had applied to open positions and met all the requirements of the position, said Mia Graziani, vice president of internal affairs.

That leaves SGA with just 10 empty senator positions. All senators were unanimously approved.

The senators that were sworn in include:

Braydon Brinkler – a freshman senator

Dean Chasser – a College of Business senator

Rebekah Froehlich – a freshman senator

Cody Geddings – a commuter senator

Emily Graham – an at-large senator

Nathan Maggi – an at-large senator

Ramses Minaya – an at-large senator

Gabriel Stiles – a College of Liberal Arts senator

SGA President Joey Scuito also announced that they had appointed 12 senators to serve on the various SRU presidential commissions. Scuito said the plan is to have two senators appointed to each commission.

Scuito also clarified that at-large senators have a preference for commission appointments as outlined in the SRSGA by-laws.

For the upcoming election, Scuito said he is currently working on the logistics so that the Happy Bus will be able to transport students to local polling stations on Nov. 3. He added that SGA and the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF) would be working together shortly to get students registered to vote.

In Pennsylvania, the last day to register to vote is Oct. 19.

Nate Desing, vice president of finance, announced that applications for conference grants will be open Oct. 23. Desing said grants will only be authorized for virtual conferences, following university policy regarding travel.

As the last order of business for the night, SGA approved the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) as a club.

Parliamentarian Grant Warmbein said the organization had done everything to be approved last semester but due to the pandemic, was unable to finish the process.

The entire body voted to approve the club, excluding Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs Leif Lindgren who abstained from the vote.

According to their website, the AIHA is an international organization with over 10,000 members “who are dedicated to health and safety in the workplace, community, and environment.” With the SRSGA approval, the SRU chapter of the AIHA became the first student section in Pennsylvania.

Before ending the session, the SGA heard from advisors who talked about what their role is with SGA so new senators had a better understanding of the structure.

SGA will host its next formal meeting on Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The links to the SGA formal meetings can be found on the SGA CORE page.