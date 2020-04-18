Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Slippery Rock Student Government Association decided to continue elections for the 2020-21 executive board and delay senate elections until the fall. This year, seven SRU students are in the running for a position on the executive board. Two students are running for president and the five vice president positions all have one candidate each.

Voting will open on April 20 starting at 9 a.m. on CORE.

Here are this year’s candidates for the 2020-21 executive board:

Nicholas Condon, candidate for President

Condon is a junior political science major who anticipates to graduate in 2021 or 2022. He is currently a commuter senator and co-chair of the rules and policies committee. Previously, he was on the campus outreach committee under former Vice President Chadwick Burdick.

Joey Sciuto, candidate for President

Sciuto is a sophomore social work major and communication minor. He is currently the speaker of the senate and the Watson Hall senator. He has participated in social justice committee, student and academic affairs committee and outreach committee. He also serves as the SGA delegate for the President’s Commission on Mental Health. Outside of SGA, Sciuto is a part of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Phi Alpha Social Work Honor Society, SOL, Jump Start and the Honors College.

Nathaniel Desing, candidate for Vice President of Finance

Desing is a sophomore psychology 3+3 counseling major. He currently serves on finance committee. Previously, Desing served as a freshman senator and sat on the internal affairs, finance and rules and policies committees. Outside of SGA, Desing is part of the Honors College and Esports Club.

Leif Lindgren, candidate for Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs

Lindgren is a sophomore safety management major. He is currently the Rhoads Hall senator and sits on student and academic affairs committee. Outside of SGA, he is a SRU student member of American Society of Safety Professionals.

Mia Graziani, candidate for Vice President of Internal Affairs

Graziani is a sophomore healthcare administration major and psychology minor. She currently holds the position of Vice President of Internal Affairs. She formerly served as a freshman senator. Outside of SGA, she is a Pride Guide and a member of the Honors College and Psychology Club.

Amanda Reilly, candidate for Vice President of Outreach

Reilly is a freshman communications – public relations major and theatre minor. She is currently a freshman senator and participated in the student outreach and internal affairs committees. Outside of SGA, she is a Pride Guide and is part of Musical Theatre Society, Cru, Rock PRSSA and the Honors College.

Alexis Gish, candidate for Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

Gish is a freshman international early childhood education and philanthropy & nonprofit management major. She currently holds seats on the social justice, internal affairs and student outreach committees. Outside of SGA, she is the secretary of Watson Hall and is a member of SPARK Club, Feminist Majority Leadership Alliance (FMLA), Jumpstart and Emerging Leadership Experience.