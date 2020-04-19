SGA elections town hall: Executive board candidates answer more questions

1 Currently, there is a petition on change.org for lowering off-campus rent at SRU. What are your thoughts on this topic during COVID-19, and how would you best recommend help for students struggling to pay rent?

Senator Condon: “I saw that this was going around, and I have to say, firstly, that I really empathize with anyone struggling to pay rent. Secondly, to address the question head on, I believe that landlords should be lowering rent or allowing students to pay it later, especially given the unprecedented nature of this pandemic. In light of the fact that some students can’t pay rent or are struggling to, I have reached out to our current VP of Student and Academic Affairs to ask what his thoughts about addressing it are. Currently, if you are struggling for food or otherwise, I would encourage you to reach out to Khalil Harper at kxh1057@sru.edu.”

Mr. Desing: “I believe that this is rather important. With many jobs closed and it being harder to earn income while so much is shut down many college students are likely having trouble earn the money they are used to to pay rent and sustain themselves. I think that lowering off-campus rent would be an ideal way to manage in this situation where many are struggling. I think the best way we can help right now is by emailing administration to get them to push for this idea. I wish there was more I could say that could be more concrete but as of this moment I am not sure what other options are available to help.”

Senator Gish: “We are currently in an unprecedented time and with that being said, I think there are a multitude of avenues to pursue solutions like the one the petition is trying to address. My advice to any student struggling in general is to reach out to student support and if their struggles are directly related to COVID-19, to check out https://www.sru.edu/covid19/students.html.”

VP Graziani: “As someone who just recently signed a lease for an apartment off-campus, this issue is very close to me. I know that this would be a struggle to deal with since it is not directly connected to the university, but I would like to bring together our resources and try to have a conversation with the apartment owners as well as leaders in the community to bring up the issues and start a conversation about possible solutions.”

Senator Lindgren: “I would try to get in contact with the petition organizer and get their thoughts first on the issue. I know these are [unprecedented] times and there is no policy in place when this happened. I would recommend tenants to try to talk to their off-campus apartment owners about a payment plan. If a student is unable to reach their apartment administration, I would suggest contacting the student affairs office.”

Senator Reilly: “I think this topic is due to the issue of COVID-19, and [therefore] relevant. It’s hard to say how we can help these students, because I don’t believe we have a hand in off-campus housing, but I would [recommend] them to continuing petitioning at this time. It’s hard to make a change like that so quickly, but with many students losing their jobs and not being able to afford the high cost of housing anymore because they need to focus on more important expenses right now and family this [definitely] needs to be [addressed]. While I don’t have an answer or solution right now, it is [definitely] something to think about and plan for.”

Speaker Sciuto: “The senate should first talk to whoever made the initial petition to get as much information as possible. Then we should do some research, reach out to the different apartment complexes and ask if they are planning on addressing the prices during COVID-19. If they are not, then you better expect to see my name on that petition. Then I think it would be the job of the VP of Student and Academic Affairs to take charge and look into options and possible solutions. As president I would help in any way that I could.”