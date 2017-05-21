Rock alumnus Matt Adams traded to Atlanta Braves

Professional baseball player Matt Adams during his time at Slippery Rock.





After spending all nine of his professional seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals organization after being drafted by them in the 23rd round of the 2009 draft, Slippery Rock alumnus Matt Adams has been traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals received minor league player Juan Yepez in the deal, and also sent the Braves cash considerations.

In his six years at the MLB level, Adams batted .271 and hit 56 home runs and drove in 217 runs. Adams shined for the Cardinals as a starting first basemen for three out of the past four seasons. One of his career highlights was aiding the Cardinals in their 2013 run to the postseason, where he hit a home run and drove in four runs and hit three doubles.

This season, Adams rarely had the chance to start, garnering only 48 at-bats in 31 games so far, indicating it was time for a change of scenery.

In an interview with the Atlanta Constitution-Journal, Adams said that it was “tough to say goodbye to some close friends that I’ve built relationships with” but that “it’s a business and they all understand that and I understand.”

The Atlanta Braves acquired Adams to fill in for their star first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is on the disabled list with a fractured left wrist which will keep him sidelined for at least two months.

“Everybody out there knows I’m not trying to come in here and be Freddie; that’s not who I am,” Adams said. “I’ve just got to be myself and go out there and play. I’m just excited to have the opportunity and try to run with it.”