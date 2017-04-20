Women’s track competes at competitive Bison Classic





The Slippery Rock women’s track and field team were in action last weekend at the Bison Outdoor Classic at Bucknell University. The team recorded 26 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) marks and three NCAA provisional marks throughout the two-day meet.

Once again senior Kennedy Evans led The Rock, easily winning the 400-meter hurdles with an NCAA Provisional time of 1:00.68, well ahead of the second-place finisher. Evans also placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles running 14.46 seconds and ran a leg of the 4×100-meter relay with seniors Erica Hans, Jasmine Bailey, and freshman Emily Hortsman. The relay took third with a time of 47.22 seconds.

Emily Hortsman also ran the 100-meter placing 13th with a time of 12.54 seconds, and placed 21st in the 200-meter with a time of 26.04 behind Bailey who finished fifth in 25.32 seconds. Bailey ran to a second-place finish in the 400-meter in a time of 56.05 with junior Ariel Dukes behind her in 30th running 59.84 seconds. Also in the 100-meter hurdles with Evans, senior Jenna Bracken placed tenth running 14.72 with junior Sophie Mazza behind her in 17th running a time of 15.22 seconds.

In the 400-meter hurdles junior Katie Teed was behind Evans in 17th with a personal best of 1:04.52 with freshman Hali Olson in 38th with a time of 1:07.23. Finishing the sprinting events, the Rock 4×400-meter relay of Dukes, Bailey, Hortsman and Evans ran a time of 3:52.04 to place second.

In the distance events, sophomore Madison Przicina ran to a 36th place finish with a time of 2:16.45 while junior Caitlyn Janeda placed 38th with a time of 2:16.73 in the 800-meter. Junior Melissa Rains placed 18th in the 1500-meter with a time of 4:48.04 and senior Jenny Picot ran 16:58.16 in the 5000-meter to place 15th and record an NCAA provisional time.

Senior Kalyee Haberkam placed 42nd in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12:03.92. In the 4×800-meter relay, Rains and Przicina joined freshman Kacey Raible and sophomore Taylor Kaseler to finish fifth with a time of 9:38.37.

In the field events, junior Courtney McQuaide led the Rock vaulters with an NCAA provisional mark of 3.70 meters to place eighth. Junior Maria Darling placed 16th with a clearance of 3.40 meters and freshman Erika Thomas placed 17th with a vault of 3.25 meters.

In the shotput, junior Anna Frengel threw 12.71 meters to place seventh and senior Kelci Yale placed 15th with a throw of 12.06 meters. Frengel threw 40.75 meters to place 36th in the hammer throw, and junior Caroline McMahon threw 37.27 meters in the javelin to place 15th. McMahon led a trio of throwers in the discus throwing 36.26 meters to take 21st. Frengel took 23rd with a throw of 35.91 meters and Yale took 25th with a throw of 35.81 meters.

The Rock will return to action with most of the team competing at the last home meet of the season Thursday at the SRU Open.