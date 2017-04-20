PSAC recognizes three track and field athletes in Winter Top 10 list





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Graduate student Sabrina Anderson, senior Kennedy Evans and graduate student David Reinhardt of the Slippery Rock University indoor track and field teams have been named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Winter Top 10 for excellence in competition and in the classroom.

“It’s pretty exciting,” SRU track and field head coach John Papa said. “Out of all the sports and conference players, a good percent of the winners are SRU students, which is really incredible.”

The awards are given by the PSAC after each of the three seasons during the academic year to honor five men and five women out of the sports being competed in those seasons. For an athlete to be eligible for the award they must be at least a sophomore in academic standing, a minimum 3.5 GPA, along with significant athletic achievements. The sports eligible for the winter list include men and women’s indoor track and field, wrestling, and men and women’s basketball.

Anderson is very familiar with this award, being the fifth straight time she has received the honor out of five times being eligible for the award. The exercise science major received the PSAC Pete Nevins Scholar Athlete of the Year last year after finishing her undergraduate program with a minor in business administration, posting a 3.91 GPA in only three years. On the track, the senior won her third straight PSAC indoor title in the pentathlon, while being the PSAC all-time record holder in the event. She was first team All-American last season, but an injury at the beginning of the season impeded her ability to reach that level again, but she still overcame the injury to claim her third straight title in the multi.

“She’s (Anderson) committed to everything she does,” Papa said. “She’s also become one of our best athletes over the years.”

New to the award is Kennedy, receiving her first career PSAC Top 10 honor after he best indoor season to date along with a GPA of 3.98. The safety management major has only received one grade lower than an A throughout her 119 credits completed entering the spring. The senior was part of The Rock’s PSAC championship-winning 4×400-meter relay, while winning the 200-meter relay, and placed second in the 60-meter hurdles, nearly breaking the SRU record in the process. Her two titles and runner up named her All-Region in the hurdles to go with three All-PSAC events.

“Even though she graduated she stayed with us,” Papa said. “In her eyes she had some unfinished business with track.”

Reinhardt earned his third PSAC Top 10 award after missing the entire 2015-16 season after having Tommy Johns surgery on his throwing elbow. The doctorate student came back for the indoor season and dominated as he improved his personal best in the weight throw each week if the season. His final throw came at the PSAC championships when he placed second in the event with a throw of 18.12 meters, earning him an All-Region recognition. He has completed 143 credits in his undergraduate degree in exercise science major with a 3.76 GPA to go with his 64 credits in the tough doctor of physical therapy program here at The Rock.

“He (Reinhardt) loves to throw and wants to compete,” Papa said. “His ability to bounce back after his surgery was something special.”

The trio continues to compete during the outdoor track and field season and each look to make significant impacts at the upcoming outdoor PSAC championship.