Freshman basketball star decides against competing in track and field

Freshman Brooke Hinderliter has decided not to participate on the woman’s track and field team this season, she said.

Hinderliter, a basketball standout for The Rock this past season, is coming off a season where she averaged 10.5 points per game in 710 minutes of playing time. In addition, she won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) player of the week three times in her freshman campaign.

Hinderliter said that she is “exhausted from the basketball season and wants to focus on school for the remaining semester.”

She did say that she is not ruling out participating in track and field next season, however, but at the moment she is not ready to compete in two collegiate sports.

A star athlete in not just basketball, Hinderliter excelled at participating in the javelin throw for her high school’s track and field team. In 2015 as a junior, Hinderliter won the Pennsylvania State Championship and was the runner-up in 2016.

Track and field head Coach John Papa said that the entire coaching staff, including himself, supports Hinderliter’s decision.

“[Brooke] had an outstanding freshman year of basketball,” Papa said. “Brooke is a dedicated and hard-working athlete and she is putting in all her efforts into basketball. In future years, if Brooke would like to compete with the track and field team, we would welcome her on the team.

The women’s track and field team is scheduled to compete in the Dave Labor Invitational this Saturday at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium in Slippery Rock. The field events are scheduled to kick-off at 10 a.m.