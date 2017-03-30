Blotter 3/30/17





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Campus

March 23- Police assisted the constables in Building F in the execution of an arrest warrant.

March 23- Person reported theft of monies from Eisenberg. The case is under investigation.

March 23- Dylan Harding, 18, Jamison Curtz, 19, Tyler Hall, 18 and Garrett Rieger, 18, were charged with drug violations. The case is under further investigation.

March 26- Nurses requested an ambulance to the Health Center for a highly intoxicated person.

March 26- A person reported vandalism to their car in the Founders Upper Lot. The case is under investigation.

March 27- Police were called to the Health Center for a welfare check on a person. The person was located and remained at the Health Center for treatment.

March 28- Police were called to Bailey Library for a theft of a wallet. The victim later called and said they had found the wallet and that nothing was taken from it.

March 29- Joseph Steiner, 22, was charged with a DUI after police stopped his Dune Buggy along the Central Loop.

March 29- Police were called about suspicious activity at the Maltby Building which occurred. The case is under investigation.

March 29- Police were called by the nurse at the Health Center to have an officer with them while a patient was treated.