Blotter 3/30/17
March 30, 2017
Campus
March 23- Police assisted the constables in Building F in the execution of an arrest warrant.
March 23- Person reported theft of monies from Eisenberg. The case is under investigation.
March 23- Dylan Harding, 18, Jamison Curtz, 19, Tyler Hall, 18 and Garrett Rieger, 18, were charged with drug violations. The case is under further investigation.
March 26- Nurses requested an ambulance to the Health Center for a highly intoxicated person.
March 26- A person reported vandalism to their car in the Founders Upper Lot. The case is under investigation.
March 27- Police were called to the Health Center for a welfare check on a person. The person was located and remained at the Health Center for treatment.
March 28- Police were called to Bailey Library for a theft of a wallet. The victim later called and said they had found the wallet and that nothing was taken from it.
March 29- Joseph Steiner, 22, was charged with a DUI after police stopped his Dune Buggy along the Central Loop.
March 29- Police were called about suspicious activity at the Maltby Building which occurred. The case is under investigation.
March 29- Police were called by the nurse at the Health Center to have an officer with them while a patient was treated.
