Transfer players highlight Rock men’s starting line-up

Rock basketball will have four new faces added to their starting lineup as the Green and White looks to improve their 15-13 record of last year.

The new additions to the starting lineup are junior guard Khyree Wooten, senior forward George Chase, junior guard Merdic Green and junior forward Amir Maddred. Green and Maddred both played previously as Marshalltown Community College in Iowa before coming to The Rock.

Returning for the Green and White are senior guard Naquil Jones and senior guard Jordan Marrow, who are the ones that will rotate in off the bench.

Green, a Levittown, Pa. native, played ball at Harry S. Truman high school and before coming to The Rock, he played at Marshalltown Community College in Iowa. In high school Green played football, basketball and baseball. In Marshalltown, Green started 62 of 63 games and averaged eight points per game with 3.5 on rebounds and was a 76.9 percent free throw shooter.

Maddred is from Camden, N.J. and went to Camden high school. Like Green, Maddred went to Marshalltown before coming to The Rock and started 39 of 62 games. He’s a 50 percent of all around shooter with an average of 10.3 points per game last year, with 3.9 rebounds.

Wooten, a Philadelphia native, went to Imhotep Institute Charter School and played college ball at Colby Community College in Kansas. He lettered in basketball and was part of Imhotep’s back-to-back state championships in 2011 and 2012. At Colby, Wooten started 31 of 31 games and averaged 16.6 points per game and was a 43 percent shooter all around.

The final new face is Chase went to Martinsburg high school and played college ball at Potomac State College of West Virginia University. Chase lettered in basketball in high school and started 19 of 26 games at Potomac. He averaged 11.8 points per game, with 5.7 on rebounds and shot 63 percent from the free throw line last year.

Jones, who is also from Philadelphia, attended West Philadelphia HS. He started three of 12 games last season for The Rock and averaged 6.2 points per game and 1.8 for rebounds. Jones is a 40 percent shooter from the field and a 67.7 percetn shooter from the foul line.

Lastly, Marrow from Cleveland, OH went to John F. Kennedy high school in Ohio. Before The Rock, Marrow also played college at North Carolina Central from 2012 to 2013 and played in six games in those two seasons. For the Green and White last season, he appeared in 20 games off the bench with a 3.4 points per game average and an average of 1.4 rebounds.