SRU Students Talk Sports for In the Quad
November 18, 2016
November 18, 2016 • 0 comments
November 17, 2016 • 0 comments
Stephen Cukovich, Rocket Contributor
Rock basketball will have four new faces added to their starting lineup as the Green and White looks to improve their 15-13 record of last year. The new additions to the starting lineup are... Read More »
November 17, 2016 • 0 comments
Jordyn Bennett, Assistant Sports Editor
Iowa is not one of those states that are on people's radars when they think of places they want to go in the United States. Outside of the history of being very well-known... Read More »
November 17, 2016 • 0 comments
Jake Bartus, Rocket Contributor
After playing two Division I opponents in exhibition games, the Slippery Rock men's basketball team officially opened the season in Shepherdstown, W. Va. for the Pennsylvania... Read More »
November 17, 2016 • 0 comments
Logan Campbell, Asst. News Editor
Both the Slippery Rock men’s and women’s basketball teams’ exhibition games this season provide both experience for the student athletes against Division I opponents,... Read More »
November 17, 2016 • 0 comments
Recent Posts Stories
Former Division I prospect hopes to lead Slippery Rock to conference title
November 17, 2016
Sports figures should use their platform to discuss politics
November 17, 2016
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Statement from Asst. Provost on Main Street pellet gun incident
November 17, 2016
November 18, 2016
Saturday, November 12
Football, Home, 1:00
SRU 0 - East Stroudsburg University 0
Friday, November 11
Volleyball, Home, 7:00
SRU 0 - Gannon University 0
Tuesday, November 8
Volleyball, Away, 7:00
SRU 0 - Edinboro University 3
Saturday, November 5
Men's Basketball, Away, 1:30
SRU 74 - University of Central Michigan 91
Thursday, November 3
Men's Basketball, Away, 7:00
SRU 48 - University of Tennessee 83
