SRU Students Talk Sports for In the Quad

Stephen Cukovich, Rocket Contributor

Rock basketball will have four new faces added to their starting lineup as the Green and White looks to improve their 15-13 record of last year. The new additions to the starting lineup are... Read More »

Jordyn Bennett, Assistant Sports Editor

Iowa is not one of those states that are on people's radars when they think of places they want to go in the United States. Outside of the history of being very well-known... Read More »

Jake Bartus, Rocket Contributor

After playing two Division I opponents in exhibition games, the Slippery Rock men's basketball team officially opened the season in Shepherdstown, W. Va. for the Pennsylvania... Read More »

Logan Campbell, Asst. News Editor

Both the Slippery Rock men’s and women’s basketball teams’ exhibition games this season provide both experience for the student athletes against Division I opponents,... Read More »

Recent Recent Posts Stories

Former Division I prospect hopes to lead Slippery Rock to conference title

November 17, 2016

Sports figures should use their platform to discuss politics

November 17, 2016

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Statement from Asst. Provost on Main Street pellet gun incident

November 17, 2016