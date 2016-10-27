Slippery Rock blows 2-0 lead to #7 Bloomsburg due to late goals

Madeline Wiley Senior captain Megan McKay controls the ball from a Bloomsburg defender Wednesday afternoon. McKay leads the team with 11 goals this season.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Slippery Rock field hockey lost to seventh-ranked Bloomsburg University 3-2 Wednesday afternoon in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference game at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium.

The Rock had a 2-0 lead throughout the game until Bloomsburg scored three goals in the final eight minutes to get the victory.

SRU received goals from sophomore Hannah Downing and senior Megan McKay. Downing led the team in total shots with three, while freshman Savanna Robinson recorded two shots and McKay and senior Renee Rosenblum had one shot apiece, both of which were on goal.

Junior Kailee Krupski assisted on both of The Rock goals to bring her season total up to a career-best eight, the most of any player in the PSAC.

Junior Liz Wolfe recorded a defensive save and junior goalkeeper Nicole Bream made six saves on 10 shots faced. Wolfe’s defensive save was her sixth of 2016.

The Rock struck first at 33:06 when Downing scored her third goal of the season on a pass off of a penalty corner by Krupski.

SRU then took a 2-0 lead early in the second half at 44:45 when Krupski played a centering pass to McKay at the top of the circle which allowed McKay to find the back of the cage for the goal. It was McKay’s 11th goal of 2016 and it tied her for third in the PSAC in total points (26).

Slippery Rock kept the shutout intact until the 63rd minute when MacKenna Mahan received a pass from the right side of the defensive zone and fired a shot into the cage to put the Huskies on the board.

Bloomsburg then tied the game at 2-2 with less than two minutes to play in regulation when Sam Peters scored off a pass from Mahan.

The Huskies completed the comeback with just 33 seconds to play in regulation when Peters dribbled into the circle and fired a shot that was deflected back to her from a Bream save, after scooping up the loose ball, Peters sent another shot at The Rock cage and past Bream that turned out to be the winning goal.

For the game, Bloomsburg held advantages over The Rock in total shots (13-8) and penalty corners (6-3).

SRU returns to action Saturday when it hosts East Stroudsburg University at 1 p.m. on Senior Day. Slippery Rock will honor the careers of seniors Michelle Couch, Renee Rosenblum, Kayla Klaus and Megan McKay.