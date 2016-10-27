Rock surrenders late goal, falls at IUP 2-1





Slippery Rock and Indiana were tied for most of the game until the Crimson Hawks’ Selena West scored a goal with less than two minutes left in regulation to lift IUP ahead for the win. The loss drops The Rock’s record to 6-10 overall and 3-5 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play, while Indiana improves to 8-7 on the year and 3-5 in conference play.

Both IUP and Slippery Rock are tied for seventh now in the PSAC standings, but are two games back of sixth place Kutztown with only two games to play. The top six teams in the conference qualify for the league tournament.

Freshman Savanna Robinson scored SRU’s lone goal in the loss. Robinson, senior Renee Rosenblum and junior Kailee Krupski recorded one shot apiece.

Junior goalkeeper Nicole Bream recorded 13 saves for SRU on 15 shots faced. Bream has recorded 10 or more saves in five games this season.

IUP scored first at 15:11 when Sarah Zielinksi got loose in the zone to score her third goal of the year.

SRU then got on the board at 26:08 when Robinson fired a shot that found the back of the cage to tie the game at one. The goal was Robinson’s third of the season and second goal in two games. Robinson is now tied for second on the team in total points (eight) with Krupski.

The game remained until the 68th minute until Selena West snuck one past Bream after a centering pass from Madelyn Mullen. It was West’s seventh goal of 2016 and Mullen’s third assist of the year. IUP took the lead, 2-1.

SRU had a chance to tie the game and force overtime when it earned its first penalty corner of the game with 35 seconds left to play, but Krupski’s shot went wide and IUP held on for the win.