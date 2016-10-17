Women’s soccer unbeaten streak ended at West Chester





Slippery Rock’s women’s soccer, who hadn’t lost the past seven matchups, lost an away game in overtime to no. five ranked West Chester Saturday. The loss now moves Slippery Rock to 8-5-1 on the season. West Chester moves to 13-0 on the season. The game was the second time Slippery Rock went to overtime, tying 1-1 against East Stroudsburg during their seven-game unbeaten streak.

Senior defender Megan Lenzi got the action started when she scored the first goal of the game in the 42nd minute. The goal was Lenzi’s first of her career. The goal was assisted by senior forward Andrea Felix, her team-leading fourth assist of the season. Before the initial go-ahead kick, Slippery Rock had withstood nine shots and had four corner kicks.

Coming out of the half 1-0 , Slippery Rock was able to keep West Chester, the PSAC goal leader, off the board. West Chester put up 10 unsuccessful shot attempts. In the last minute, with four seconds left, West Chester was able to tie the goal with a shot from Kara Parvel who was able to get it past sophomore goalie Kylie Downs. With the momentum on their side, West Chester started the overtime period aggressive with three shot attempts, with the third being the charm. West Chester won with a goal from Julianne Minutillo with 93 minutes left.

Despite the loss, Downs set another career high during the game with 13 saves. West Chester held the advantage in total shots 25-6, shots on goal 15-5, and penalty corner kicks 13-2.

The Rock will look to start a new winning streak this Wednesday going up against Edinboro University at home, which starts a four-game home stand.