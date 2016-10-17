PSAC-West football recap: Week 7





Slippery Rock (5-2, 2-2) at Indiana (Pa.) (5-1, 3-1) – Crimson Hawks def. Rock 48-19

Early SRU mistakes led to a 28 point first quarter for IUP and Slippery Rock could not put together enough offense to climb out of the early hole. IUP receiver Allen Wright made six catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns and cornerback Jay Watkins made a 49 yards fumble recovery touchdown. SRU struggled to rush the ball, with SLipery Rock running backs only gaining a combined 56 yards on 21 carries.

California (Pa.) (6-0, 4-0) at Clarion (2-5, 1-3) – Vulcans def. Golden Eagles 48-20

CalU had an offensive outburst against Clarion, outgaining the Golden Eagles on offense 615 to 236. Clarion quarterback Jeff Clemens threw three interceptions and CalU running back Nick Grissom ran 33 times for 258 rushing yards. CalU scored 21 points in the second quarter and Clarion could not climb back out of a 28-13 halftime hole.

Edinboro (6-1, 3-1) at Mercyhurst (2-5, 1-3) – Fighting Scots def. Lakers 45-16

Edinboro’s dream season continued, as the Scots held Mercyhurst to 229 yards of total offense and scored 21 unanswered points on two different occasions to come out victorious. Edinboro quarterback Jake Sisson lit up the Laker’s secondary with 435 passing yards and four touchdown passes. The Scots also had three receivers with over 100 receiving yards.

Seton Hill (4-3, 1-3) at Gannon (4-3, 1-3) – Golden Knights def. Griffins 34-12

A 17 point fourth quarter lifted the Golden Knights to their first PSAC victory of the season. Seton Hill was held to -19 rushing yards and Gannon defender Nathan Adams made four tackles for loss in the win.

PSAC-West Standings

California (Pa.): 6-0, 4-0

Edinboro: 6-1, 3-1

Indiana (Pa.): 5-1, 3-1

Slippery Rock: 5-2, 2-2

Seton Hill: 4-3, 1-3

Gannon: 4-3, 1-3

Clarion: 2-5, 1-3

Mercyhurst: 2-5, 1-3