Rock stays alive in conference standings with 1-0 win over East Stroudsburg





The Slippery Rock men’s soccer team challenged East Stroudsburg University in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Saturday afternoon at The Rock’s home field.

The Rock came out victorious in a 1-0 battle against the Warriors. The victory improves The Rock’s record to 3-6-2 overall.

The Rock held an 11-8 advantage in total shots over the Warriors.

“We could have taken a few more chances,” Slippery Rock head coach Steve Small said. “But at the end of the day, the result is more important.”

In the first half, freshman Liam Gasparotto, sophomore Justin Minda and senior Josh Allman each had one shot on goal.

Later on in the half, redshirt junior Patrick Sullivan scored his first goal of the season off a penalty kick that was initially blocked by ESU defenders. Sophomore George Oakley had the assist.

Redshirt junior goaltender Steven Rerick had his fourth start of the season for The Rock and blocked four shots in the game. Rerick was starting in place of injured junior goalie Jonathan Sharpe.

Coach Small said Rerick “had done a fantastic job.”

In the second half, with six minutes left in the game, senior captain Mike Pcholinsky received a yellow card. Pcholinsky was facing off against a more physical and taller ESU defender and said, “speed definitely kills bigger guys, so speed helped in this situation.”

The Rock was able to seal the 1-0 win over East Stroudsburg.

“We needed a big win today and we can build off this,” Pcholinsky said.

Slippery Rock will play their last non-PSAC game of the season, hosting Le Moyne College at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at James Egli Field.