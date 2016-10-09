Struggles continue for Rock volleyball against Seton Hill





Slippery Rock University volleyball (8-10) fell to Seton Hill University (13-4) on Friday 3-0 in their fifth game of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) play Friday night.

Leading the way on offense for the Green and White was senior Leah Jones and junior Brooke Bostwick each putting up eight kills. Freshman Zoe Rivet notched 13 assists while junior Haley Defibaugh had 12 herself. Rivet also contributed with a pair of service aces as well. On defense, junior Courtney Oberlander grabbed 16 digs and Jones helped out with 11.

In the first set, the team found themselves down 5-2 early but fought back to eventually take the lead 11-8. Seton Hill then went on the attack with five straight points and they would run away with the set to win 25-15.

The second set started out even at four. However, The Rock would have a few tough stretches surrendering five straight points followed by another stretch of four points. The team would eventually come back to make it a four-point game at 16-20 but then gave up five straight points in the end to lose the set 25-16.

For the final set, The Rock jumped out to a 16-12 lead, but then Seton Hill went on a six-point scoring streak to take the lead 18-16. The Green and White would then scratch their way back to tie the set at 22 apiece, however, the Griffins scored the final three points to win the set 25-22 and complete their match sweep.

Rock volleyball has now lost three games in a row and is now 1-4 in conference play.