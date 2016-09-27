Women’s soccer handles Gannon with ease





The Slippery Rock University women’s soccer team played a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) match against Gannon University on Tuesday.

The Rock was able to claim victory over the Golden Knights, defeating them with a final score of 3-1. With the win, the women are now 5-4 overall, 5-2 in the PSAC and now boast a three-game winning streak.

The Rock found themselves trailing 1-0 when the Golden Knights’ Taylor Lewis scored in the 33rd minute off a steal at midfield. The goal was unassisted.

The goal did not get The Rock down, however, because shortly after, in the 38th minute, junior Maddy Tletski scored the first of her two goals off an assist from freshman Tyler Spence.

In the final seconds of the first half, Tletski scored again, this time with an assist from freshman Madison Johnson, giving Slippery Rock the lead going into halftime. With the goals, Tletski is now the team leader in goals (4) on the season.

“I love Maddy,” Rock head coach Jessica Griggs said. “She competes at such a high level and all of her hard work pays off during the matches.”

Tletski said she would not have that success without her teammates.

“I cannot score goals on my own,” Tletski said. “It is a team game and every single person on this team helps me achieve my success.”

Junior Tess Keeley scored her first goal of the season in the 62nd minute, giving Slippery Rock their third unanswered goal. The goal was assisted by Spence, her second of the afternoon.

Seniors Dara Demich and Andrea Felix each registered three shots with one of Felix’s on goal. Freshman midfielder Miranda Gallucci and sophomore Skye Kramer combined for a total of four shots with one being on goal.

In total, the Green and White had 17 total shots, with five being on goal.

“Watching how they (Gannon) reacted and played after their first and only goal, I saw a team that was not composed at all,” Griggs said. “I would not say that I expected it but I am definitely not surprised at all about the outcome of this match.”

Sophomore Kylie Downs continued her strong season in goal for Slippery Rock. Downs, now 4-2, had four saves and only allowed the one goal. Downs now has an .826 save percentage and a .607 goals against average percentage.

The Rock will travel to Bloomsburg University this Saturday to take on the Huskies in a PSAC matchup. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m.