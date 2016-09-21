Women’s soccer sinks Lakers

Kendall Scott Sophomore Brooke Testa battles a Mercyhurst player for control of the ball Tuesday night. Testa has two goals so far this season.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Slippery Rock University women’s soccer team was looking for a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) win Tuesday against Mercyhurst University after suffering a 1-0 loss to Indiana University (Pa.) on Saturday. The Rock, playing a solid game all around, was able to overcome the Lakers and claim victory with a final score of 1-0.

“I think the girls have been playing a little bit uptight of late,” Rock head coach Jessica Griggs said. “They also needed to play more competitively and that is exactly what they did tonight.”

The lone goal for either team came in the 76th minute when junior midfielder Tess Keeley headed the ball to freshman midfielder Tyler Spence who then kicked the ball into the net. The goal is Spence’s first collegiate goal of her career.

Griggs was excited about Spence’s first career goal.

“I am so hyped for Spence,” Griggs said. “I knew there was something special in her when I recruited her and it is all coming alive right now. I am so happy for her.”

Spence was equally as excited for herself.

“It feels pretty good,” Spence said. “Obviously any goal you score feels good but this one feels especially great.”

Slippery Rock’s offense put constant pressure on Mercyhurst from beginning to end. The women generated 12 total shots, nine on goal, against the Lakers and were consistently in Mercyhurst’s zone. Senior forward Dara Demich continued her aggressive play with four total shots, all of which were on goal.

In goal for the Green and White was sophomore Kylie Downs. Downs, who recorded her first shutout with the win, has been filling in for Slippery Rock’s normal starting goalie, sophomore Charlotte Elrod. Elrod, who is out with a knee injury, has no timetable for when she may return.

Griggs said that although Elrod is out for now, she has no problem with how Downs has been playing.

“Kylie has been great for us while Charlotte is out,” Griggs said. “She has really stepped up for us this year.”

The Rock, now 3-4 (3-2 in the PSAC) will look to advance to .500 on the year when they take on Mansfield University in a PSAC match-up this Saturday at James Egli Field in Slippery Rock. The match is set to begin at 1 p.m.