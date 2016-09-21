Slippery Rock field hockey shutout by no. 3 Bloomsburg





The Slippery Rock University field hockey was blanked by no. 3 Bloomsburg University on Tuesday afternoon. Slippery Rock played a tough first period, but it was not enough to get past the Huskies as they lost 3-0.

SRU recorded four shots on goal and five total shots by the end of the first period. Unfortunately, The Rock did not fire a single shot in the second half and could not record a goal. BU ended up holding advantages in shots (11-5) and shots on target (9-4).

Sophomore Hannah Downing led The Rock with three total shots and two shots on goal. Senior Meghan McKay and sophomore Allison Grant also tallied one shot.

Junior goalkeeper Nicole Bream faced 11 total shots and made six saves.

Bloomsburg scored early, toward the end of the ninth minute, on a goal played off a rebound by Erica Krebs. The score would remain 1-0 heading into the break.

After fourteen minutes of play, Bloomsburg struck again in the second period on a score from Abby Sauder of a pass to center from MacKenna Mahan making the score 2-0 in favor of BU. In the 63rd minute, The Huskies would put the game away on an Annie Klinger goal off a pass from the left side of the circle from Stephanie Halsted getting the game to its final score, 3-0

Slippery Rock will aim for a victory in its first Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) match-up at 1 p.m. on Saturday when it plays at no. 9 West Chester University.