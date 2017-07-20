PASSHE Chancellor Frank Brogan steps down





Chancellor Frank T. Brogan of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) said last week that he will retire effective September 1. This decision comes fresh off the heels of a report issued by the National Center for Higher Education Managements Systems that slammed PASSHE for being dysfunctional and mired by weak leadership. The 63-year-old Brogan served as the former Lieutenant Governor of Florida before becoming chancellor four years ago.

The board released their report the same day PASSHE approved a 3.5 percent tuition increase to remedy a $72 million system wide shortfall. Learned enrollment also fell 1.3 percent during the 2016-17 school year.

Brogan did not acknowledge the criticisms made in the report, and instead focused on the high points and achievements of during his tenure as chancellor.

“The strategic system review is perhaps the most important effort the System has ever undertaken. I am extremely proud of the work we’ve done to better serve students today and far into the future.”

The board did praise PASSHE for increasing online learning opportunities and the new transfer policy that will guarantees admission for graduates from Pennsylvania’s 14 community colleges. Some members of the Board of Governors were quick to praise Brogan for the work he put in during his time as chancellor.

“Because of his leadership, we are better positioned to make important decisions about the future of our system,” said Cynthia D. Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors. Chair Emeritus Guido M. Pichini also was not shy in expressing his admiration for Brogan.

“While we are all deeply sad to see him leave, we all know that, because of his leadership, courage, and dedication, the system is better poised for success than when he arrived.”

A nation wide search will be conducted to find Brogan’s replacement. The board stated they will quickly appoint interim leadership during the search period.