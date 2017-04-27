SGA helps to fund leadership development center updates





The Slippery Rock Student Government Association held their formal meeting on Monday, approving a new high ropes course and hearing requests to fund the Wally Rose Restoration Project.

The board also awarded eight new initiative requests.

Erin Strain, the director of leadership development, requested $16,000 to build a new high ropes course. This will help complement the already-existing features such as training building, leadership trail and leadership reaction course. Susie’s Woods was a feature that included high and low elements that did not meet inspection due to fallen trees and risks of flooding. The new course will be student-led, have a multiple belay system and be handicap accessible.

“Last year, we serviced 4,530 students,” Strain said. “This new high ropes course will add to what we can already offer the students here at SRU when it comes to leadership development.” <

Wally Rose Field was Slippery Rock’s baseball field until the late 2000s and the construction of Jack Critchfield Park. Club baseball requested that the now-dilapidated grass lot be restored so it can be used for intramural sports such as baseball and lacrosse. The project would include new dugouts, fencing, backstop and landscaping. The estimated cost of the project is over $20,000 and will be decided on at next Monday’s meeting.

Freshman senator Chad Burdick addressed the board about student orientation. Watson Hall senator Dallas Kline detailed the fundraising of $22,000 for the American Cancer Society and commuter senator O’dell Richardson gave an update on the state of SRU’s Black Action Society.

SGA approved their capital budget for next year at the amount of $100,000.

Slippery Rock’s newly-created physician’s assistant program was approved as a new club, and their request of $2,427.40 for transportation and lodging to a conference in Las Vegas was also approved.

The SRU Film Society received a $2,365.71 contribution from SGA in order to buy better equipment to produce their material.

The campus club volleyball team received a contribution of $1,312.68 toward buying new equipment and gas money for away games.

The National Biological Honor Society, Tri Beta, received $365.07 to compensate for unforeseen fees not covered by SGA’s contribution of $4,644 for a trip to Chicago.

The student organization SELF was reimbursed $655 for their annual fashion show last Friday. The contribution went towards paying for the DJ, lights and speakers at the fashion show.

The next formal SGA meeting will be held on May 8 in the Smith Student Center Theater at 8:45 p.m.